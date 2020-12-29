Officer who sought warrant at Taylor home could be dismissed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police have taken steps that could result in the firing of an officer who sought the no-knock search warrant that led detectives to the apartment where Breonna Taylor was fatally shot. The fatal shooting of the 26-year-old Black woman last March sparked months of protests in Louisville alongside national protests over racial injustice and police misconduct. Media outlets report that Detective Joshua Jaynes has received a pretermination letter. His attorney says a Professional Standards Unit investigation found he had violated department procedures for preparation of a search warrant and truthfulness. Jaynes faces a hearing Thursday. The officer was not present during the shooting.