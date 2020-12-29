N Korea’s Kim reviews agenda for congress in early January

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has reviewed the agenda for a ruling party congress set for early next month. The Workers’ Party Congress is the first in five years and is mainly intended to set new political and economic priorities, reshuffle top officials and review past projects. This year’s congress comes as Kim faces his toughest challenge since taking power in 2011. He has called for stronger internal unity to overcome what he called “multiple crises” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters and U.S.-led sanctions. Wednesday’s report from state media dispelled outside speculation the North might delay the meeting due to the pandemic.