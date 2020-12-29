Meghan and Harry end their eventful 2020 with first podcast

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have dropped their first podcast. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and guests from Elton John to their son Archie appear on the royal couple’s first audio release Tuesday for Spotify, a 34-minute special released Tuesday with reflections on 2020. The couple who stepped down from their royal duties in spring invited friends and people they admire to record audio diaries that were excerpted for the show. Contributors include tennis player Naomi Osaka and voting-rights advocate Stacey Abrams. One-year-old Archie ends the podcast by wishing listeners a “Happy new year!” with some coaching from his parents.