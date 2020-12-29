Maurices and Buckle set to move from Wausau to Rib Mountain

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Two stores in the Wausau Center Mall are packing their bags and moving down the road to Rib Mountain as the mall begins to redevelop.

As the closure of the Wausau Center Mall approaches retailers inside will need to close their doors or find another location which is exactly what Maurices and the Buckle will do. Both stores will move to Rib Mountain in 2021.

Maurices will be located at the former Dollar Tree and the Buckle will be located at the former Pier 1 along Rib Mountain Drive.

This space could soon be used to support a public market, new retail shops, and 300 or more apartments.

As for the rest of the stores inside, well that's still unknown.

The Wausau Opportunity Zone Fund, a local nonprofit group bought the mall.