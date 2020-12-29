Marshfield traffic stop leads to discovery of juvenile runaway

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — A traffic stop on December 28, in Marshfield led to a discovery of reported runaway.

According report from Marshfield Police Department, an officer found a vehicle in Wildwood Park and Zoo after the park had closed.

That officer then reportedly conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

In it is a juvenile female who was allegedly a reported runaway from Marathon County and a driver who "appeared to be under the influence." The police report also indicates that drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle.

Marshfield police officials say the girl is 14, but are not releasing more information at this time. She has been returned to her family.

Officials identify the driver as 22-year-old Francis Rychtik, of Wausau. He was arrested for OWI and concealing a firearm. These charges are being sent to the Wood County District Attorney's office.

Rychtik has numerous minor offenses, including porssession of drug paraphernalia, Underage Drinking, and Operating while suspended.

This is a developing story.