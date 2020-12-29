Skip to Content

Marshfield City Administrator to proceed with filing charges against police chief

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)--The Marshfield City Administrator will proceed with filing charges against Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza.

The city's common council voted unanimously to allow the process of charges being filed with the fire and police commission to begin.

It is unclear what the charges will be or how many there are.

Rick Gramza appeared in court last week facing charges of misconduct, fourth degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct.

