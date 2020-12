Wausau (WAOW) -- Azeez Hakeem, the man convicted of intentionally setting fire to a Wausau laundromat, will spend 13 years in prison.

A judge also sentenced him to eight years of extended supervision after his release from prison.

Hakeem set the laundromat on fire back in 2019. The blaze also burned down a flower shop.

Hakeem reached a plea deal in August of 2020. He was convicted of several charges including arson, which is a felony.