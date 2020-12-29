January likely continues the warmer than normal trend

Well it certainly has been a relatively mild start to winter in the Upper Midwest. Based on the most current data, we are likely to see warmer than normal conditions continue through much of January.

Check out the 6 to 10 day temperature forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. It shows much of the nation could be warmer than normal from January 4th to January 9th, especially around Wisconsin. It could be cooler than normal in the southwest U.S. and in Alaska.

The 6 to 10 day precipitation outlook indicates a chance of above normal precipitation in Wisconsin. In fact a good chunk of the nation could be wetter than normal, except on the East Coast and parts of Alaska.

Now check out the 3 to 4 week outlook from CPC for the period of January 9th to January 22nd. With the exception of Florida, most of the nation is projected to have warmer than normal conditions. I suppose around Wisconsin you won't hear many complaints as mid-January is typically about the coldest time of the year.

Finally as we examine the precipitation outlook for January 9th to January 22nd, it appears we should have near normal to possibly drier than normal conditions around Wisconsin. Meanwhile it could be wetter than normal in mid-January over the northeast United States as well as the northwest part of the country.

Well hopefully we will still have enough snow and cold to enjoy winter recreation like skiing, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, and ice fishing this January despite the mild forecast. Take care!