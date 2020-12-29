Evers administration plans to simplify unemployment claims

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers’ administration is looking for public feedback on simplified applications for unemployment benefits. The state Department of Workforce Development announced Monday that it’s planning to simplify initial and weekly claim applications starting this spring to feature what the agency is calling “plain language” as much as possible. The department says the language is intended to be clear to everyone and should help applicants understand questions quickly and easily and avoid erroneous answers that might prompt investigations and delay processing. The coronavirus pandemic has left thousands out of work and flooded the DWD with unemployment claims, resulting in a massive backlog of applications.