EU and China to sign investment deal amid unease over rights

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and China are set to sign a long-awaited business investment deal after seven years of intense discussions despite concerns about the human rights situation in the country. An EU official says the provisional agreement is set to be announced Wednesday, The EU hopes the agreement will help correct an imbalance in market access and create new investment opportunities for European companies in China. The official told the AP that deal was sealed after China committed to pursuing ratification of the International Labor Organization’s rules on forced labor. The EU expressed concerns Tuesday about human rights in China, including “restrictions on freedom of expression, on access to information, and intimidation and surveillance of journalists.”