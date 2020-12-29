Don’t know what to do with your real Christmas tree? The City of Wausau has your solution

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The City of Wausau is reminding residents of the proper way to dispose of their Christmas trees.

The city is asking residents to bring your tree to the yard-waste dropoff site at the East end of Chellis Street in Wausau. This isn't the first year the city of Wausau has had space for residents to drop off their Christmas trees.

Officials say it was a great resource before so they wanted to do it again this year.

"We just want to see any of the organic matter go to a compost pile rather than to the landfill so we decided to open up our yard waste site for two weeks where we typically we bring our grass clippings and leaves and branches in the summer," said Ric Mohelnitzky, Superintendent for the Department of Public Works in Wausau.

Officials also as if you plan on taking advantage of the drop-off to make sure you are only bringing your tree, no other dumping is allowed.

Surveillance cameras are in place to make sure illegal dumping does not happen.

You can drop off your tree Monday January 4 to Friday January 15 from 7am-4pm.