DNR to hold public meeting for Walleye management plan in Oneida, Price, Vilas counties

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be holding a public meeting on the Walleye Management plan in Oneida, Price and Vilas counties.

The meeting will be done virtually, over zoom, on Tuesday, January 12. Those interested in participating need to pre-register by contacting Max Wolter at Max.Wolter@wisconsin.gov or 715-634-7429.

According to the DNR, Walleye is one of the most sought-after fish in the state. The management plan serves as a guide and outlines seven goals and strategies.

The updating process reviews the current plan, analyze available data and trends, as well as takes into account public input on angling and management preferences.

The public can also provide input through an online survey.