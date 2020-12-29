Skip to Content

DHS launches COVID-19 vaccine data page

Updated
Last updated today at 12:18 pm
12:08 pm Top StoriesCoronavirusWisconsin News
daily vax again
A graph of vaccines given per day, as shown on the vaccine data page on December 29.

(WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has launched the COVID-19 vaccine data page.

The data shown includes:

  • Vaccine allocation
  • Vaccines shipped
  • Total vaccines administered
  • Vaccines administered each day

“We are committed to providing the public with timely COVID-19 vaccine information,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Even though we’re in the early stages of the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Program, it is important for Wisconsinites to know where we stand and highlight the unprecedented work being done by COVID-19 vaccinators across the state.”

DHS says the data points will be updated each Tuesday at 2 pm.

As of December 29 the state has:

  • 265,575 allocated doses
  • 156,875 shipped doses
  • 47,157 administered doses.
Author Profile Photo

Sierra Rehm

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

More Stories

Skip to content