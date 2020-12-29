DHS launches COVID-19 vaccine data page

DHS launches COVID-19 vaccine data pageUpdated
(WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has launched the COVID-19 vaccine data page.
The data shown includes:
- Vaccine allocation
- Vaccines shipped
- Total vaccines administered
- Vaccines administered each day
“We are committed to providing the public with timely COVID-19 vaccine information,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Even though we’re in the early stages of the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Program, it is important for Wisconsinites to know where we stand and highlight the unprecedented work being done by COVID-19 vaccinators across the state.”
DHS says the data points will be updated each Tuesday at 2 pm.
As of December 29 the state has:
- 265,575 allocated doses
- 156,875 shipped doses
- 47,157 administered doses.