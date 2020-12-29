Area residents prep for winter weather

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- For many area retailers, snow usually means customers come in to stockpile the essentials.

"Everyone needs those last-minute supplies, scrapers, shovels, ice melt," said Sam Frosch, general manager of Fleet Farm in Wausau.

While the delay in significant snowfall might have given people extra time to prepare, it hasn't stopped some from making some last minute preparations.

"I think snow is really one of those things where no one really prepares until it's here and it's upon us," Frosch said.

There were certainly customers looking to get in on some last minute preparations, stocking up on items like snacks, winter apparel and outdoor equipment.

Sharon Grimm came in from the Athens area to stock up on the essentials.

"We know we have to have the water heaters running and the blankets ready and more salt and sand," she said. "Then I'm going to get some milk and bread."

Resident Beverly Goetsch said she has family members who rely on snow.

"I have a son who snow plows and he's ready for this," she said.

If you're not sure what you need to get ready for winter weather, Fleet Farm has some recommendations.

"I think it's better to be extra cautious. So, make sure you have a shovel that's in good working order, snow blowers have fresh gas," Frosch said.