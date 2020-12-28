Wrightstown teen considered endangered runaway, public’s help needed

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WAOW) — Authorities need the public's help in locating a Wrightstown teen who is considered an "endangered runaway."

Ava Wilson, 17, has been missing since December 26 at around 8:32 pm, according to a post from her mother, Heather Wilson.

That post says Ava's phone last detected her on Hwy 41 near De Pere at 8:32, but has been off since. Ava is a type one diabetic, a condition that requires frequent treatment.

Ava is driving a white 2012 Chevrolet Traverse with a Green Bay Packers G sticker on the back window. WBAY reports that the vehicle has a license plate of AKG6851 and a Door County Brewing Sticker.

WBAY reports that Ava is described as as 5′1, weighs about 115 pounds, and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on where Wilson may be is asked to call their local law enforcement agency, or the Brown County Communications Center at 920-391-7450.