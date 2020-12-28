Wisconsin reports 5,200 COVID-19 tests, 25% return positive

(WAOW) — Wisconsin continues to report fewer positive COVID-19 cases, at the same time reporting fewer tests overall.

This, in part, may have to do with health departments processing and reporting fewer coronavirus tests over the Christmas holiday. The state could see a "spike" when the backlog of data is processed.

As of Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 1,335 new COVID-19 cases and 3,836 new negative test results (25.7% positivity rate).

This brings the total of reported COVID-19 cases to 472,153. Of those, 438,394, or 92.9% are considered as recovered.

As reported cases dipped over the weekend, so did the seven-day average. On December 23, the average was 2,685, as of Monday it is 1,934. The last time the state reported an average case increase that low was in late September

The seven-day average for percent positive by person remains relatively stable, DHS reports it at 24.6% on Monday, which is 0.3% lower than on December 23.

Another 19 COVID-19 deaths were reported, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus to 4,711. According to a tweet from DHS, it includes the second death of someone under the age of 20.

Today's #COVID19_WI update, and we are saddened to report a 2nd death of someone under age 20. Our sympathies go out to all who have lost a loved one. Please help us #StopTheSpread. Stay home. Stay 6' from others. #MaskUpWisconsin. Wash your hands. More: https://t.co/3WmxIaBc1c pic.twitter.com/e1yCi095gz — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) December 28, 2020

The seven-day average for deaths also dropped steeply. The seven-day average for daily reported deaths dropped from 60 on December 23 to 41 on Monday.

Leading into the Christmas holiday, average deaths were increasing on a daily basis, and Wisconsin saw its deadliest day of the pandemic on December 22.

DHS also reported 82 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Sunday afternoon, 1,088 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up seven from the day prior.

Of those, 239 are in the ICU, no change from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of 11 am on Monday, no patients are getting treatment at the Alternate Care Facility.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.