Wintry weather continues this week

Wintry weather is now I the area and it will stick around this week. Additional snow will also develop, perhaps enough to get a few more Winter activities in gear.

Today: Variable clouds, chilly, and a little breezy.

High: 20 Wind: West-Northwest 10-18

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold.

Low: -1 Wind: West~5

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with snow likely in the evening.

High: 20 Wind: Becoming SE 5-15

Today will be a little breezy and chilly, but not terrible for this time of year. We should have variable clouds and highs in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 10 to 18 mph. Put on your Winter coat and hat and stay comfortable outside.

On Tuesday we could start out with temps a little below zero before readings once again rise up to around 20 in the afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase as a storm system approaches from the southwest. Snow will begin once again Tuesday evening and continue into Wednesday morning. It looks like moderate amounts of snow are possible, generally in the 3 to 5 inch range. There could be a little less in the Northwoods and maybe an inch or so more than 5 inches in a few spots in the far south (south of Stevens Point). Because of the snow potential, A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Clark, Taylor, Jackson, Juneau, and Adams counties.

After the storm moves through, the weather looks pretty quiet for the rest of the week. The only other chances of snow will be on Friday in the far southern parts of the area and again late Monday of next week.

Highs temps will remain a little above normal late this week and into the weekend, reaching the mid to upper 20s on most days. There will be some scattered sun at times, so it will be nice Winter weather for the most part.

Have an excellent Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 28-December-2020

On this date in weather history: 2003 - A severe snow storm hit northern California and southern Oregon. As much as 2 feet of snow fell along Interstate 5 closing a 150-mile stretch of the interstate, stranding hundreds of travelers. Winds from the storm caused power outages to more than 200,000 customers in California and Oregon. One man died of a heart attack after helping other drivers. (CNN)