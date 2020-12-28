Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 8:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TUESDAY TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Some freezing drizzle is possible as the snow diminishes,
especially across central and east-central Wisconsin.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 8 PM Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
