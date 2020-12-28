Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 8:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TUESDAY TO NOON

CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

Some freezing drizzle is possible as the snow diminishes,

especially across central and east-central Wisconsin.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central and

northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 8 PM Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&