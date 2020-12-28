Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute and
holiday travel.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally higher amounts possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&