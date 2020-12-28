Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO NOON

CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,

Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of

the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute and

holiday travel.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally higher amounts possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or

511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

