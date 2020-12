WAUSAU Wis., (WAOW) — On Saturday, the Wausau Fire Department was celebrating the retirement of Mike Faehling.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Mike has been serving the community for the last 21 years.

"Mike’s kindness, compassion, dedication, and great sense of humor will be greatly missed! Please join us in wishing Mike best wishes in his well-earned retirement," the post reads.