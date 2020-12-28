VIRUS TODAY: Huge study on another COVID vaccine is underway

A huge study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate is getting underway as states in the U.S. continue to roll out scarce supplies of the nation’s first shot options. The candidate made by Novavax Inc. is the fifth to reach final-stage testing in the U.S. Meanwhile, homicides in Detroit, New York, Philadelphia and other cities have topped 2019 numbers as violence surged while much of the U.S. struggled during the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 1.3 million people went through U.S. airports on Sunday, the highest level of air travel in more than nine months.