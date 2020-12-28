Vaccinations to begin at Wisconsin nursing homes, Moderna vaccine expected soon

MADISON (WKOW) -- Residents and workers at Wisconsin long-term care facilities are expected to start getting coronavirus vaccines on Monday.

CVS Health started giving out the vaccine at facilities in 12 states last week and will expand in 36 more states, including Wisconsin.

Walgreens is also using some of Wisconsin's allotment as part of the program to vaccinate people at skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

"It is our hope, indeed our expectation, that everyone who is offered the vaccine will take the vaccine," Rick Abrams said on the UPFRONT program on WKOW this Sunday.

Abrams, who is president of the Wisconsin Health Care Association and the Wisconsin Center for Assisted Living, said he expects COVID-19 vaccinations in those facilities would be finished by March.

Meanwhile, the state of Wisconsin is expecting a shipment of about 16,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will arrive at hospitals and clinics this week.

State officials expect about 100,000 doses of the vaccine in the upcoming weeks. 29,000 doses will be reserved for the long-term care vaccination program.