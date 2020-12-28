Vaccination update: 39,501 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered

(WAOW) — State health officials are beginning to provide weekly updates on the status of COVID-19 vaccine allocations and vaccinations.

As of December 27, between Moderna and Pfizer, the state has a total vaccine allocation of 265,575. This is an increase of 79,750 doses from the report the week prior. The current allocation is 56.5% of group 1a's population of 460,000-470,000.

Moderna accounts for 135,900 of the doses, Pfizer for 35,595.

All of these doses go towards vaccinating those in phase 1a — front line health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Of the Moderna doses, 58,600 are reserved for federal pharmacy partners to initiate vaccinating long-term care residents and staff.

The state also reports that 39,501 of those vaccines have been administered to group 1a. This is an additional 29,143 from the week before. Of the vaccinations, 35,595 were from Pfizer, 3,905 from Moderna, and one unspecified.

With the update, about 8% of group 1a has been vaccinated, an increase from 3% the week before. About 0.6% of the total population of Wisconsin has gotten vaccinated, up from 0.1% (calculated from United States Census Bureau population estimate from July 2019). About 15% of the current vaccine allocation has been used.

DHS officials say that as vaccination efforts continue, they expect to see total doses administered to keep pace with shipments of vaccines.