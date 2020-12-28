UW System again extends operations of surge testing sites

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — On Monday, University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson announced another extension of surge testing sites. They will now run until mid-January.

The 22 sites, located across the state, provide free rapid-response COVID-19 testing to community members, students and UW employees.

Originally the sites were to run through mid-December, then extended through at least Christmas, and now again through most of January. Both extensions have been made possible through assistance from the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

“The UW System is happy to put the Wisconsin Idea into action and provide this resource to the people of Wisconsin,” Regent President Andrew S. Petersen said. “It is a credit to the leadership from System and on our campuses that these testing sites have operated successfully and will now continue to help more Wisconsinites.”

The sites have now administered over 166,000 Abbott BinaxNOW tests since opening in early November.

Those who want to receive a rapid-test should register online, those who test positive through a rapid-test are urged to get a PCR test for confirmation.

Individuals do not need to be experiencing symptoms, close contact to someone with COVID-19, or live in the community where the testing site is located.