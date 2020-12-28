Top ten for 2020 – Honorable Mention

It is that time of year again. Time to think back and highlight the most significant weather events and themes of the year.

If you are having a hard time remembering a lot of big weather events during 2020, you are not alone. In fact, a smaller number daily weather records is the starting point of our list of "honorable mentions". Recent years have seen quite a few daily records in Wausau but this year was less remarkable with no record lows, no record warm minimums, only one record daily precipitation, and two record snowfalls. Where the records were a little more prevalent were in the record cold high temps and the record warm high temps. There were three days with chilly high temps that set records and five days with record warmth. However, most of the warm days were clustered in early November, so if you don't remember a lot of "hot" days in 2020, that is the reason.

February 9th, one of the few days in 2020 with heavy snow. Picture by Larry Kowalski

Next up in the honorable mentions is one of those record cold spells that did develop. It was in early September when the temperatures plummeted and had people wondering if it was going to be an early end to Summer. The high temp on September 8th was a record cold 51 and on the 9th it was even colder, only topping out at 47 degrees. It was the earliest we have ever had high temps in the 40s in September. In addition to the cold, it was gloomy with cloudy skies and 0.07 inches of rain on the 8th followed by 0.54 inches of rain on the 9th. Check out this story about the cold that appeared on waow.com.

Another time period that deserves some mention is the month of April. It wasn't a spectacular record-setting month like back in 2018, but it was interesting because it was the 3rd April in a row with significant snow and much colder-than-normal temps. It wasn't a blizzard by any means, but it was a troublesome snow of 5.5 inches that fell between the 12th and 13th of the month. The 4.5 inches that fell on the 12th was a record for the date. 8 to 12 inches of snow fell north of Marathon county. Relive the big snow by reading this summary from the NWS of La Crosse. The snow helped to keep things cool and once again delayed the green-up into Spring. Temperatures ended up averaging about four degrees below normal for the month. The cold and snow in April might have ranked higher on the list except for the fact that the previous two Aprils were even colder and more snowy, so this year it seemed less remarkable.

Once again, there was enough snow to have fun with in April. Picture by Stephanie Weigel

Check the blog once again tomorrow when we will have numbers 10, 9, 8, and 7 in the countdown.