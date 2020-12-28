Suspect in bowling alley shooting served in Afghanistan

CHICAGO (AP) — A U.S. Army special forces sergeant arrested in an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead and three others injured had four deployments to Afghanistan, the most recent one ending in July. Duke Webb was scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon on three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford, on Saturday. Webb joined the Army in 2008 and was on leave Saturday. Army service information indicated Webb’s first deployment to Afghanistan was in 2009. His other deployments were from 2013 to 2014, from 2014 to 2015, and then from January to July of this year.