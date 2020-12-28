Substantial snow still on track for Tuesday night

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning in much of the southern three-quarters of Wisconsin including the counties of Taylor, Lincoln, Langlade and all points south in the News 9 area. Before that storm system gets here, we will see any flurries in the area end tonight with partial clearing. It will be on the cold side with lows from the -0s to +0s. Northwest winds will taper to 1 to 5 mph.

Tuesday should feature increasing clouds as a low pressure system in the Southern Rockies and Plains shoots northeast. Highs will reach the low 20s with winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Snow will overspread our area Tuesday evening, and it could fall at a pretty heavy clip at times. The current thinking is that about 3 to 5 inches of snow should accumulate by daybreak Wednesday, with some 6 inch totals possible in Juneau, Adams, Waushara, into southern Waupaca counties. Of course, road conditions will be snow covered, slippery, and hazardous. Thankfully, the wind won’t be too strong.

A bit of light snow or even freezing drizzle may linger throughout Wednesday morning. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and breezy with temperatures starting in the upper 10s Wednesday morning then topping out at 26. West to northwest winds of 10-20 mph may create a bit of drifting snow in open areas.

Thursday should be partly cloudy with lows around 9 and highs in the low 20s. A new storm system developing in Texas will push north toward the region. It will bring us a chance of light snow Friday afternoon with some accumulation possible. At this time, the best chance of getting several inches Friday runs from southern to eastern parts of Wisconsin. Lows again should be around 9 with highs in the upper 20s.

Saturday looks partly cloudy and breezy with lows around 13 and highs near 24. It could be just a bit warmer Sunday with a small chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs could reach the upper 20s. We might even sneak into the low 30s next Monday. There is also another possibility of snow showers by next Monday night.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:30 p.m., 28-December 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1989 - Squalls continued to bring snow to the Great Lakes Region, with heavy snow reported near Lake Superior and Lake Ontario. Syracuse NY received 8.5 inches of snow to push the total for the month past their previous December record of 57 inches. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

2004 - Los Angeles (downtown) broke a daily rainfall record for the month of December (5.55 inches). This was the third wettest calendar day in Los Angeles since records began in 1877.