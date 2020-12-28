Rebels attack villages in northern Nigeria, killing 10

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Attacks by gunmen suspected to be from Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels have killed at least 10 people in Borno state in northern Nigeria, according to local residents. The attackers hit four villages, according to the Borno state government which confirmed the attacks but put the casualty figure at three dead. However, residents said at least 10 people were killed. The first attack was on the town of Azare, where insurgents hit government offices and burned down a police station. Heavy gunfire was heard as soldiers fought the attackers.