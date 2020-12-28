Officer faces termination over fatal shooting of Black man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fate of a white Columbus police officer who fatally shot a Black man last week hangs in the balance after a disciplinary hearing Monday that may result in his termination. Columbus Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. concluded a hearing to determine whether the actions taken by Officer Adam Coy in the moments before and after the fatal shooting of Andre Hill on Tuesday were justified. Members of the police union representing Columbus officers attended the hearing on behalf of Coy, who was not in attendance. The 17-year member of the force has been relieved of duty, ordered to turn in his gun and badge, and stripped of police powers pending the outcome of investigations.