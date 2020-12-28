More than 190,000 ceiling fans recalled after blades fly off

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 190,000 ceiling fans sold at Home Depot are being recalled after reports that the blades fell off while spinning, hitting people and causing property damage.

According to the recall, there have been 47 reported incidents of the blade detaching. Two reports caused injury in people and four report property damage.

The Hampton Bay Mara indoor and outdoor ceiling fans were sold this year between April and October at Home Depot stores and its website.

About 182,000 of them were sold in the U.S. and another 8,800 were sold in Canada.

The faulty products have teh following UPC codes:

Matte White: 082392519186

Matte Black: 082392519193

Black: 082392599195

Polished Nickle: 082392599188

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said owners of the fans should stop using them immediately and inspect them for blades that aren’t secure.

King of Fans, which makes the ceiling fans, said it will replace any of the faulty ones for free.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.