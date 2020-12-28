Merrill boy finally gets PS5, raffles it to donate funds to family in need

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) — Soon to be 13-year-old Colton Burrows loves playing video games, and just like all those video game lovers out there the hot new item this year was the Play Station 5.

"I saw my friends had it and I really wanted to try it out," Colton said

Colton's dad Tony surprised Colton with it as an early birthday gift.

"I was ready to unbox it there and get my hands on it and try it out," Colton said.

However, Colton didn't get to try it out because his dad found out about another family in need, so he offered to raffle away Colton's dream gift on Facebook and donate the funds.

"We have everything we need it is special and nice to know you can help out people when they are in need," dad Tony Burrows said.

Colton tells News 9 he didn't think twice about it.

"I have a lot of stuff that a lot of people do not have and I thought it was the right thing to do," Colton said.

His reaction is something you don't always expect from a child his age.

"Try your best to do small acts of kindness and when you get your chance you can to do bigger acts of kindness," he said.

The family getting the funds do not know about Colton's gesture.

The Burrows family will be mailing a check Monday.