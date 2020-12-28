How to prevent pipes from bursting

(WAOW) -- As the weather gets colder, so do your pipes.

With that comes the danger that they could burst. While it hasn't been consistently cold enough for that to happen as often, officials say it's not 'if' but 'when'.

Burst pipes can lead to significant flooding if the water isn't shut off quickly.

The good news is that there are plenty of things you can do to prevent that from happening to you.

To start, turn off all water going to outside pipes, such as the faucet to your hose.

"On the inside, like your sink in your kitchen, open up those cabinet doors to allow heat in there," said firefighter Matt Tormohlen of the Wausau Fire Department.

If a burst pipe does occur in your home, officials stress the importance of shutting off the water immediately. Then, contact a plumber for repairs.