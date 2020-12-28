Hoops for Hope fundraiser helps young women battling cancer

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW)-- Two central Wisconsin schools have come together to raise money for a young woman battling an rare form of abdomen cancer.

News 9 talked to Assumption High School alum Natalie Weisenbeck in June when she found out she was cancer-free.

Unfortunately, the cancer has come back and Natalie is starting treatment again on Tuesday for Epithelioid Inflammatory Myofibroblastic Sarcoma.

Through the Hoops for Hope fundraiser, Spencer and Assumption high schools raised money through t-shirts sales for Natalie.

After the junior varsity game between the two schools Monday evening, Natalie was presented with a check for $800 dollars.

"Those days that you don't want to fight anymore you know that there's so many people rooting for you and when you come home again and get to tell them good news it feels that much better knowing that so many people are rooting for you, praying for you everything knowing that you get to come home to that is an amazing feeling," Natalie said.

News 9 will keep you updated on Natalie's journey.