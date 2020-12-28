Gonzaga, Big Ten continue to dominate Top 25; Wisconsin 6th

It’s hard to determine who has been more dominant in men’s college basketball: Gonzaga or the Big Ten Conference. The Bulldogs remain the clear-cut No. 1, earning 62 of 64 first-place votes after their latest win over a Top 25 foe. Gonzaga blitzed then-No. 16 Virginia 98-75 on Saturday for the most lopsided win over a ranked team in the Mark Few era to give the Bulldogs a poll-record fourth win over a Top 25 team in the first seven games of a season. Baylor and Kansas stayed second and third. Villanova and Houston each moved up a spot after Iowa’s overtime loss to Minnesota. Meanwhile, sixth-ranked Wisconsin leads a pack of nine ranked teams from the Big Ten. Iowa tumbled four spots to 10th.