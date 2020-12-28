Dairy products become popular during pandemic

(WAOW) — The pandemic has given us a lot of time to experiment in the kitchen, which for some means using more of staples — like butter or milk.

Many probably went through numerous sticks of butter for those holiday cookies.

But agriculture experts say dairy products like milk, butter and cheese have been flying off the shelves as more people have been staying home and whipping up meals during the pandemic.

However, this does not necessarily mean farmers are producing more milk.

"Farmers are not noticing too much on their door step because their buyers are not telling them to produce more milk, those processors are still being hesitant on expansion," said U-W Extension's Heather Schessler.

This is because when the pandmeic first started tons of milk went to waste.

Even though the huge dairy product sales could be temporary you are still encouraged to buy local brands.