Community prepares for possibility of several inches of snow

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- News 9's Meteorologists are predicting the chance for several inches of snow headed our way, and our area is gearing up.

This year has afforded many the rare opportunity of extra time to prepare for winter weather, with no significant snowfalls since October.

"In the two years I've been working in the winter it's definitely decreased," said Officer Mason Hagenbucher of the Wausau Police Department.

He said he hasn't seen as many accidents as he usually sees this time of year, when there's more snow on the ground.

"The couple of snowfalls that we have had, we've definitely had an increase of rear end accidents, slide ins and other miscellaneous accidents as well," he said.

The lack of snow has other benefits as well.

Officials with the Adams County Highway Department say they've had time to focus more on other maintenance projects than they usually do.

"Going into the winter every year, it seems like it's just a race against mother nature to get things crossed off our to-do list," said Patrick Pare, Patrol Superintendent with the Highway Department. "Especially with the frost not being set in the ground yet, that gives us a little extension on the type of work that we do."

But all of that could change starting Tuesday, as we're faced with the possibility of several inches of snow.

As holiday travel continues, it means more caution is needed.

"Don't be afraid to give yourself a whole lot of extra time," Hagenbucher said.

Drive slowly, keep your headlights on and give yourself plenty of time to slow or stop, not only for your sake, but for others as well.

"Maintenance activity is dangerous work; it takes time and it always helps when people slow down and don't cause more problems," Pare said.