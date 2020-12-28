Biden warns of Trump officials’ ‘roadblocks’ to transition

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is warning of massive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trump administration and “roadblocks” in communication between agency officials and his transition team that could undermine Americans’ security. Biden says his team has faced “obstruction” from the “political leadership” at the Defense Department and the Office of Management and Budget as they’ve sought to gather necessary information to continue the transition of power. Biden’s remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, Monday came after he was briefed by members of his national security and defense teams and advisers.