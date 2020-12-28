Bail denied for alleged Don Carter Lanes shooter

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The man accused of a mass in shooting in Rockford over the weekend has been denied bail by a Winnebago County Jail.

Duke Webb appeared in a Winnebago County courtroom via a zoom call on Monday afternoon, two days after he allegedly opened fire Saturday evening at Don Carter Lanes.

Webb's defense attorney, Elizabeth Ela Bucko, argued Webb suffered from PTSD and was scheduled to be evaluated for PTSD and a traumatic brain injury, but that had not happened yet.

Bucko says Webb was prescribed medication, but did not provide any additional information on what kind of medication he was prescribed or if he were taking the medication.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 16, 2021 at 9 a.m.

Six people were shot; three of them have died and three of them were injured. Authorities have not revealed a motive, but said the suspect did not know any of the victims.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea and other Rockford and Winnebago County leaders released more details on Sunday morning during a news conference.

Rockford Police Officers received a call around 6:55 p.m. Saturday and were immediately dispatched to Don Carter Lanes, located on East State Street. Officers arrived on scene within 1 minute of the first call. Upon arrival, O'Shea says officers heard gunfire and entered the building. Within minutes, officers located the suspect. O'Shea says Webb tried to hide his identity and two handguns. O'Shea says surveillance video captured the shooting.

Three people were killed, including a 73-year-old man, 65-year-old man, and a 69-year-old man. Two teenagers who were at the establishment picking up food were injured: a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the face and a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the shoulder. A 62-year-old man received multiple gunshot wounds and was in surgery overnight. O'Shea says his condition is critical.