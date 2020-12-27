Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Shawano County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM CST THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,
with locally higher amounts approaching 4 to 5 inches. The
greatest totals are expected from Plainfield to Waupaca to
Shiocton to Pulaski and Abrams. Patchy blowing snow, especially
from portions of the Fox Valley to the lakeshore.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will gust to 25 mph tonight into
early Monday morning and may result in some blowing and drifting
of the new snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&