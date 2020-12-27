Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM CST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,

with locally higher amounts approaching 4 to 5 inches. The

greatest totals are expected from Plainfield to Waupaca to

Shiocton to Pulaski and Abrams. Patchy blowing snow, especially

from portions of the Fox Valley to the lakeshore.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will gust to 25 mph tonight into

early Monday morning and may result in some blowing and drifting

of the new snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&