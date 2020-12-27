Warnock and Loeffler work to consolidate voters for runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock advanced to the Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoff with the challenge of winning over the 2 million voters who chose one of the 18 other candidates in November’s election. Polls show they have largely succeeded. Turnout could be the deciding factor in that race and the runoff between Republican U.S. Sen David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff. One thing helping line voters up is the decision of both sides to run as tickets and make joint appearances. Two wins would give Democrats control of the U.S. Senate. A split or two GOP wins would maintain Republican control.