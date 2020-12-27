Tips to make holiday gift returns less stressful

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Are you going through your gifts and trying to figure out if anything needs to be returned? The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) has a few tips for you that will make returns less stressful this season.

If you plan on shipping an item back, check to see if the retailer will cover shipping costs. In some cases, you can save on shipping fees by returning the item to a local brick-and-mortar store.

If you need to return an item in store, make sure to bring your ID and a receipt, as many stores will ask to see your ID in an effort to avoid holiday return scams.

The BBB says stores are technically not required to accept exchanges or give refunds unless the merchandise is defective.

However, they say most retailers may be more lenient in their return policies during the pandemic.