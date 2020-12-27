Niger polls open for presidential, legislative elections

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger began voting Sunday in presidential and legislative elections that could see the West African country’s first democratic transition of power since independence amid a growing threat from jihadists in the region. Polls opened with a good turnout. Some 7.4 million Nigeriens are voting to elect deputies and the successor to President Mahamadou Issoufou. Issoufou, who has served two terms, is stepping down, paving the way for the first peaceful transfer of power since independence from France in 1960. Niger has seen four coups since then. The transfer would be significant not only in Niger but also in West Africa, where leaders recently have held on for disputed third terms in Guinea and Ivory Coast.