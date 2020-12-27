Newman hires Macie Zurfluh to take over girls basketball team

The Newman Catholic Cardinals girls' basketball team has a new leader.

Macie Zurfluh will take over as their head coach after Paul Haag resigned last week.

Zurfluh played her college basketball at St. Norbert College, where she lead her team in scoring her final two seasons, and lead the conference in assists and steals in those years.

She led her high school team, Assumption, to four state championship game appearances, winning it her freshman and senior years.

“Macie will bring a youthful energy and passion to the program that it needs during this time. Our girls basketball team is fortunate to find someone like Coach Zurfluh to take over mid-season during the challenges that the pandemic presents. I know she is fully committed to this team and excited for this chance to work with this group of young women on and off the court. I look forward to supporting her and this team,” athletic director Scott Fitzgerald said in a press release.