More snow possible this week, with some cold

A wave of low pressure tracking from Iowa across southern Wisconsin combined with a trough moving in from the west to lead to snow this afternoon, with the heaviest amounts occurring in a band through the central and eastern parts of the state and to the south and east of Wausau. Some light snow and flurries also occurred to the north and west. The snowfall is expected to diminish this evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 pm this evening for Wood, Portage, Juneau, and Adams Counties, and until 9 pm for Shawano, Menominee, Waupaca, and Waushara Counties, as well as the Green Bay area. Snowfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected, with amounts of 4-5 inches possible in Waushara, southeastern Portage and Waupaca, and eastern Shawano Counties. Snowfall totals in the rest of the News9 coverage area are expected to be an inch or less.

Lake-effect snow showers will be possible tonight into Monday morning across the far-north, otherwise the weather will be quiet, but breezy at times from the northwest tonight and west Monday.

There is the potential of a winter storm affecting portions of the state from later Tuesday into Wednesday. Snowfall totals of several inches could occur, as well as some freezing drizzle and possible freezing rain and sleet.

The forecast for New Years Eve is quiet, but there will be a chance of some light snow Friday especially to the south of Wausau as a system tracks through the southern Midwest.

The temperature pattern through the week will be near seasonal. It looks to be cold Monday night, with lows in the area ranging from zero to the low teens below zero.

Have a good night and a marvelous Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. December 27, 2020

