Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. serviceman from Florida has been charged in the deaths of three people and the wounding of three more in a shooting at an Illinois bowling alley. Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Sunday that 37-year-old Duke Webb has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford. Saturday evening. Police Chief Dan O’Shea said at a news conference Sunday that Webb was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. O’Shea says the three men who died were aged 73, 65 and 69. He didn’t provide names.

Associated Press

