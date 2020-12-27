Local girl among first female Eagle Scouts in the nation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Katie Martell of Troop #427 is part of the nation's inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts. It's a feat she's been preparing for her whole life.

"When I was younger, no way was i thinking that I'd be able to have the opportunity," said Martell.

As part of the "explorer program", Katie tagged along with her older brothers troop and unofficially earned patches for years.

"My brother and dad are both Eagle Scouts," Martell said.

In February of 2019, Boy Scouts of America (BSA) announced girls can join too. From that day, it was game on.

Katie having the experience knew she wanted to earn the badges for real, and join in the footsteps of her brother and father.

"It was slight competition to prove that I can do it too," she said.

She met with the board of reviews on December 15th, and earned the honor of Eagles Scout in under two years.

Martell said, "I definitely felt like giving up, but I don't know I just pushed through."

What typically takes 5-6 years Katie completed in no time, while also starting college away from home.

Martell said, "It's not for everyone, not everyone will enjoy it."

Eric Pease, head scoutmaster for troop #427, the inaugural female boy scouts troop of Central Wisconsin said, "The young role model that Katie has been for young girls like me daughters, its just incredible to watch."

Pease is an Eagle Scout himself, and a father to two young girls.

Both of his girls entered the scouts program, he says Katie is "like an older sister" to them.

Martell accomplished her goals in record time, something that is just scouting nature.

"Not only is she one of the first in America to earn her Eagle, she accomplished it in record time," said Pease.

Taking pride is her perseverance. "It's unique, a lot of hard work was put into it, so its definitely something i'm proud of," continued Martell.

Katie is the shining definition of, "once a scout, always a scout."