How to properly dispose of holiday waste

Marathon County, Wis. (WAOW) -- As you wrap up the holiday season, make sure you're cleaning up properly.

You might be left with old gift wrap or even broken decorations as the season winds down. Officials say think twice before just throwing everything away.

Things like cardboard boxes, some gift bags and regular paper can be recycled, but not wrapping paper.

Be sure to throw away any bows, plastic, tinsel or artificial Christmas trees. For real Christmas trees, contact your local hauler, as they'll usually have special pickup times.

"We're going to take in like 2 million pounds of trash every single day and that's really a lot because the landfills aren't forever," said Kyle Isakson, Environmental Business Associate with Marathon County Solid Waste.

Things like lights or electronics should not be thrown away in your regular garbage. Contact your local waste collection facility for more information on how to throw away any of these items.