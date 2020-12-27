European Union nations kick off mass COVID-19 vaccinations

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — European Union nations have officially kicked off a coordinated effort to give COVID-19 vaccinations to adults among their 450 million citizens, marking a moment of hope on the continent. Shots were administered Sunday morning first to the most vulnerable people and health care workers. The vaccines, developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, started arriving in EU countries on Friday. In Prague, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis received his shot at dawn and asserted: “There’s nothing to worry about.” In Rome, five doctors and nurses wearing white scrubs sat in a semi-circle at Rome’s Spallanzani infectious diseases hospital to receive their doses. Altogether, the EU’s 27 nations have seen at least 16 million infections and more than 336,000 virus-related deaths.