Driver recovering after police chase leads to crash

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- A man is in the hospital Sunday after the Wausau Police Department says he crashed following a short chase.

Early Sunday morning, a Wausau Police Department Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speeding violation in the area of Grand Avenue and Sturgeon Eddy Road in the City of Wausau. The operator attempted to flee and a short vehicle pursuit ensued before the vehicle crashed and caught fire near Memorial Park.

Wausau Police Officers on scene were able to extinguish the fire.

The operator, a 22 year old male, sustained significant injuries, required extraction by Wausau Fire Department staff, and was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for medical treatment.

Due to the injuries sustained, the Wisconsin State Patrol was requested to conduct the accident and criminal investigation.